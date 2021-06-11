West Midlands Metro suspends all 21 trams due to technical fault in the UK

West Midlands Metro's being tested at the Wednesbury depot on Friday June 11.

The travel company has taken the unprecedented action to suspend all 21 trams due to a technical fault and the company is unsure about when services will recommence.

The tram operator was informed of the fault following maintenance checks from the manufacturer, CAF.

Midland Metro Ltd has not revealed the nature of the fault, or the number of trams affected, but said that staff or customer safety had never been compromised.

In 2019, the company opened a new line to Birmingham’s Centenary Square close to the Library, with a further extension to Edgbaston due to open in 2021.