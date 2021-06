Lakshadweep: Aisha Sultana gets sedition charge for 'bioweapon' remark | Oneindia News

Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana has been named in a case of sedition and hate speech for her comments against the union territory's administrator Praful K Patel.

The case was registered at Kavaratti police station, based on a complaint from BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president.

#Lakshadweep #AishaSultana #Bioweapon