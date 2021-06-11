Now, we're learning how federal investigators are taking down the con artists.

Since the start of the pandemic News 5 has been watching out for you by providing warnings about numerous scams and rip-offs designed to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

A year ago, the Departmentlaunched operation stolenphony covid 19 items and vof that effort show investand substandard products.more than 2000 seizures inprohibited COVID-19 test koff the streets frequentlyknow, large shipments comethe top layer of the prodube, you know, a whole hostmask and things.

As part othan 81,000 websites werefederal agents made 292 Crseizing more than $52 millagents work to stop thoseAnother threat emerged witbeing rolled out nationwidtrying to move counterfeitvaccines.

When we spoke wigeneral back in january, haction as well.

We just gobecause this behavior is aon people's fears about ththat if people are doing iafter them.

When it comesfraud.

Federal agents withand seized $2.9 million asbegin to rebound from theand scammers continue to cNow going after things likways to report these schemquestions answered by frau