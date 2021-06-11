Friday 6/11 Insider Buying Report: HYMC, FRG

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Tuesday, Hycroft Mining Holding's CFO, Stanton K.

Rideout, made a $192,500 buy of HYMC, purchasing 55,000 shares at a cost of $3.50 each.

So far Rideout is in the green, up about 13.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.97.

Hycroft Mining Holding is trading up about 5.9% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Rideout made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $105,000 shares for a cost of $7.00 a piece.

And at Franchise Group, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Patrick A.

Cozza who bought 4,000 shares at a cost of $37.32 each, for a total investment of $149,280.

Before this latest buy, Cozza made one other purchase in the past year, buying $137,400 shares at a cost of $34.35 each.

Franchise Group is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.

Bargain hunters are able to pick up FRG even cheaper than Cozza did, with the stock trading as low as $36.41 at last check today which is 2.4% below Cozza's purchase price.