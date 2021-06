Local libraries offer summer learning programs

SUMMER PROGRAMS.IF YOU FEEL LIKE YOURCHILD HAS FALLEN A BITBEHIND IN SCHOOL, THEREARE TONS OF FUN ANDEDUCATIONAL WAYS YOUCAN HELP THEM KEEPLEARNING THIS SUMMER.THE KANSAS CITY PUBLICLIBRARY HAS ALREADYSTARTED SEVERALSUMMER PROGRAMS.HERE'S A LOOK AT THEBLUFORD BRANCH ON THEEAST SIDE.THEY HAVE A TENT SET UPOUTSIDE WHERE KIDS CANCOME DO ART PROJECTS,WRITE, AND PICK OUTBOOKS.IT'S OPEN FROM NOON TO4 MONDAY THROUGHFRIDAY.THE LIBRARY ALSO HAS ASUMMER READINGPROGRAM, WHERE KIDSAND ADULTS CAN EARNPRIZES FOR READING FIVEBOOKS BETWEEN NOWAND AUGUST 15TH.EXPERTS SAY READING ASFEW AS FIVE BOOKSDURING THE SUMMER CANHELP CHILDREN MAINTAINOR EVEN GROW THEIRREADING LEVEL.IF YOU DON'T LIVE INKANSAS CITY, CHECK WITHYOUR LOCAL LIBRARY.MOST OF THEM HAVESIMILAR SUMMER READINGPROGRAMS.WE TALKED TO ONE OFTHE LEARNING EXPERTSAT THE LIBRARY ABOUTOTHER WAYS TO KEEPKIDS ENGAGED THISSUMMER.Crystal Faris, Director of YouthandFamily Engagement, KCPL"When you go on a hike,conversation about what you'reseeing, what you're doing, theplaythat you do around making upstories, all of those thingscontributeto your learning."SHE ALSO SUGGESTEDOTHER WAYS TO KEEPKIDS ENGAGED ANDLEARNING, AND YOU DON'TEVEN HAVE TO LEAVE THEHOUSE.FOR EXAMPLE, YOU CANGIVE YOUR CHILD AWRITING PROMPT...LIKE "CREATE ASUPERHERO AND WRITEAN ADVENTURE FORTHEM."YOU CAN ALSOINCORPORATE LEARNINGINTO EVERYDAYACTIVITIES, LIKE COOKING,BY ASKING KIDS TOCALCULATE THEMEASUREMENTS FORINGREDIENTS.ANOTHER IDEA: ASK YOURCHILD TO MAKE UP A SONGOR DANCE, THEN HAVETHEM PUT ON A BIGPERFORMANCE FOR THEFAMILY AT THE END OF THEDAY.WE HAVE MORE IDEASAND RESOURCES FORSUMMER LEARNING ONOUR WEBSITE, KSHB DOTCOM.