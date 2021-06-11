Who is Ethan Klein? The YouTuber is best known for h3h3 productions

Ethan Klein is a content creator, YouTuber and podcaster.He is known for developing several internet properties with his wife, Hila Klein.The couple started the YouTube channel h3h3Productions in 2011, which was most active from 2013 to 2018.The channel spun off to the H3 podcast and various spin-offs, including H3 After Dark and Frenemies with Trisha Paytas.In an episode of Frenemies, Paytas and Ethan had an on-air spat that led to the dissolution of their collaboration.The two have since released more responses on Twitter that have led to them both taking breaks from posting online