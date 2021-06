Virginia Beach seeking input on flooding survey

RESIDENTS ARE BEING ASKED TOFILL OUT A NEW ONLINE SURVEYWITH THEIR FEEDBACK ABOUTFLOODING.

AND IT'S NOT LIMITEDTO HOMEOWNERS.

(SOT) RONWILLIAMS / DEPUTY CITYMANAGER, VIRGINIA BEACH 79:2"WHETHER YOU WORK, WHETHERYOU'RE GOING TO SCHOOL,WHTHEER IT'S YOUR RECREATION,IS THERE AN IMPACT?" 7:34 THEULTIMATE GOAL- ACCORDING TOMAYOR BOBBY DYER- IS TO FIND ALONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLESOLUTION TOH TE RECURRENTFLOODING PROBLEMS. DEPUTY CITYMANAGER RON WILLIAMS OVERSEASTHEP UBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT&.AND TOLD NEWS 3 THE SURVEYWILL HOPEFULLY GIVE THE CITYAN IDEA OF WHAT RESIDENTS WANTAND A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OFWHETHER ITS CITIZENS AREWILLING TO PAY FOR IT.

(SOT)RON WILLIAMS / DEPUTY CITYMANAGER, VIRGINIA BEACH 9:53"WHAT IS REALLY DRIVING THISIS OUR ABILITY TO ACCELERATE APACKAGE OF PROJECTS THATA HVEBEEN IDENTIFIED THAT ADDRESSOUR MOST IMMEDIATE NEEDS."10:03 STANDUP / ANGELA BOHON"AS A RESIDENT OF VIRGINIABEACH, I TOOK THE SURVEY.

ICAN TELL YOU - ONE OF THECATEGORIES ASKS ABOUT WAYS TOREDUCE FLOODING.

EVERYTHINGFROM MAINTENANCE OF STORMDRAINS TO THE ADDITION OFRETENTION PONDS ILKE THE ONERECENTLY ADDED HERE OFFPRINCESS ANNE ROAD." THESURVEY ALSO HAS A LINE THATASKS WHETHER THEY WOULD AGREETO PAY MORE IN TAXES FOR FLOODPROTECTION PROJECTS.

ANDTOWARD THE END, IT ASKS HOWMUCH, RANGING FROM NONE TO ANINCERASE OF $263, ANNUALLY.(SOT) WILLIAMS 14:25 "SO THECITY COUNCIL WILL LIKELY MAKEA DETERMINATION IN JULY ABOUTWHETHER OR NOT TO PUT AQUESTION ON THE BALLOT INNOVEMBER." 14:33 --(BUTTWITH/COVER)-- 13:19 "WE WANTTO MAKE SURE PEOPLE HAVE THERIGHT INFORMATION TO MAKE ANINFORMED DECISION." 13:23 ANDWE HAVE A LINK TO THE SURVEYON OUR WEBSITE, W-K-T-R-DOT-COM.

RESIDENTS HAVE UNTILJUNE 27TH TO SUBMIT THEIRINPUT.

IN VIRGINIA BEACH,ANGELA BOHON, NEWS 3.