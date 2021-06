A severe thunderstorm rolled through Saskatchewan, Canada on Friday, June 11 and left some cars stranded in the middle of the road, as was the case for this unlucky driver in Regina.

A severe thunderstorm rolled through Saskatchewan, Canada on Friday, June 11 and left some cars stranded in the middle of the road, as was the case for this unlucky driver in Regina.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @SKWeatherChaser.