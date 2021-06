Live music returns to downtown Buffalo

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, more events return for the summer in WNY.

WITH PEOPLEAROUND.

IT'S NOT A FULLFLEDGED ROCK AND ROLLCONCERT..

BUT IT'S A STEP..AND A WELCOMED STEP.

ITREALLY NICE.

MICHELLE NATHANIS HERE FOR A SPECIFIC REASON.I'M WATCHING MY BROTHER PLAYTHE SAXAPHONE.

THIS IS FIRSTWEEK OF JAZZ ON THE PLAZ.

THEOWNER OF SENECA ONE TOWER SAYSIT'S A WEEKLY SERIES THAT WILLTAKE PLACE ON FRIDAYS UNTILTHE FALL.

AND FOR THOSE WHOCAME TO THIS FIRST SHOW... ITWAS A WELCOME TREAT... AND ANICE DISTRACTION FROM THE PASTYEAR.

CAUSE COVID HURT A LOTPEOPLE.

ITTO TAKE MY DOGS SAILOR OUT INABOUT AND ENJOY SOME LIVEMUSIC I MEAN THAT'S ONE OF THETHINGS I MISSED THE MOSTDURING THE PANDEMIC.

LIVEMUSIC WASN'T JUST HAPPENINGDOWNTOWN.

AT THEOUTERHARBOR... A CAR CONCERT.NOT QUITE BACK TO NORMAL...BUT A STEP BACK TOWARDS PRE-COVID LIFE.

THE PANDEMICOBVIOUSLY WAS A HUGE HIT BUTIT JUST FEELS LIKE THERE'S SOMUCH MOMENTUM RIGHT NOW ANDTHAT'S REALLY EXCITING.

IT'SAMAZING WHAT MUSIC CAN DO.

ANDON A SPECTACULAR FRIDAY NIGHTIN WESTERN NEW YORK... LIVEMUSIC BROUGHT PEOPLETOGETHER... MADE THEM FORGET..AND MADE THEM LOOK FORWARD.

INBUFFALO JEFF RUSACK 7 EWN.THERE ARE PLENTY MORE BIGCONCERTS THROUGHOUT WESTERNEW YORK THIS SUMMER.

THATINCLUDES THE ARTPARK SUMMERCONCERT SERIES, HAPPENINGTUESDAYS ALL SUMMER LONG.RAPPER RICK ROSS COMES TOCANALSIDE AUGUST 7TH.

ANDBILLY JOEL WILL PLAY ATHIGHMARK STADIUM ON AUGUST14