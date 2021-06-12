Crazy moment people walk on ropes to escape flood in India

In this clip filmed on June 11, people walk on ropes to escape the flood of the Sunar river, in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh.
They were building a bridge when the water level rose.
In this clip filmed on June 11, people walk on ropes to escape the flood of the Sunar river, in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh.
They were building a bridge when the water level rose.
In this clip filmed on June 11, people walk on ropes to escape the flood of the Sunar river, in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh.
They were building a bridge when the water level rose.
This video also shows people stranded in the river.