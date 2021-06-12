Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, June 12, 2021

Crazy moment people walk on ropes to escape flood in India

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:12s 0 shares 1 views
Crazy moment people walk on ropes to escape flood in India
Crazy moment people walk on ropes to escape flood in India

In this clip filmed on June 11, people walk on ropes to escape the flood of the Sunar river, in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh.

They were building a bridge when the water level rose.

In this clip filmed on June 11, people walk on ropes to escape the flood of the Sunar river, in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh.

They were building a bridge when the water level rose.

This video also shows people stranded in the river.

Explore