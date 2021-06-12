Skip to main content
Sunday, June 13, 2021

Curious American black bear explores house garden and approaches living room window

In this clip, an American Black Bear walks down the private garden area of a house in the US state of Idaho.

It approaches the living room window and stands erect.

It looks very curious.

The filmer said: "I had to turn my iPad vertically to keep the bear in the frame while it was standing".

Footage then shows the animal wandering around the property.

