Black bear stands as it devours birdseed left out by US homeowner

A black bear was spotted standing up as it devoured birdseed left out by a homeowner in Council, Idaho.

Footage from May 9 shows the red-coated bear up on its hind legs as it ate the seeds left on a raised platform.

The bear was eventually scared off before it could make it to the second bird feeder as the filmer tapped on the window.

The filmer told Newsflare: "This young bear eats the seed then attempts to eat seed in a second bird feeder but I tap on the living room window then unlatch the window, which makes an unnatural noise to the bear and it quickly runs off a few yards, then stops and eats grass for several minutes while various birds fly in to feed on the remaining seeds.