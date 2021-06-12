Jeremy Corbyn calls on Biden adminstration to recognise the State of Palestine

In this clip, the former Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, delivers a speech at the "Justice for Palestine" protest in London.

He says that he hopes that the protests "are able to influence the Biden administration and the Congress of the USA to do what they haven't yet done, and that is recognise the state of Palestine".

Thousands of demonstrators have gathered outside Downing Street in London to coincide with the G7 summit taking place in Cornwall.

The demonstration has been organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Stop the War Coalition together with anti-war activist groups.