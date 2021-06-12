Kareena Kapoor Khan draws ire for allegedly charging ₹12cr to play Sita | Oneindia News
Kareena Kapoor Khan draws ire for allegedly charging ₹12cr to play Sita | Oneindia News

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has allegedly charged 12 crore rupees for playing Sita in a movie.

Angry netizens tried trolling the actress with quite a few tweets.

#KareenaKapoorKhan #Sita #AlaukikDesai