NYC Mayoral Race: Rev. Sharpton hosts turnout rally with Wiley, Adams, Yang, and McGuire

Civil Rights activist Rev.

Al Sharpton hosted a rally for early voting turnout on Saturday, June 12, 2021, which featured New York City mayoral candidates Maya Wiley, Eric Adams, Andrew Yang, and Ray McQuire.

The event was held at the National Action Network's House of Justice Headquarters in Manhattan.

Sharpton said he does not plan to endorse any candidate in the mayoral primary, but that he supports early voting and the City's new ranked choice voting system that voters will use in the June 22 primary for mayor.

(Ben Von Klemperer / BVK Images LLC)