There Is No Evil Movie

There Is No Evil Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Every society that enforces the death penalty needs people to kill other people.

Four men are put in front of an unthinkable but simple choice.

Whatever they decide, it will directly or indirectly corrode themselves, their relationships, and their entire lives.

In four thematically connected episodes, Iranian director, #MohammadRasoulof, tells their stories, which inevitably are also the stories of the people who surround them.

Winner of the Golden Bear for Best Film at the Berlin Film Festival, #ThereIsNoEvil is a modern masterpiece from one of cinema's most passionate voices.