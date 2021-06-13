How Ikea is growing its business while shrinking emissions | Jesper Brodin and Pia Heidenmark Cook

IKEA currently makes up 0.1 percent of all global carbon emissions -- but by 2030, they're planning to be carbon negative across their business.

Discussing new thinking about the lifespan of their products, from the forest to the landfill, Jesper Brodin and Pia Heidenmark Cook of Ingka Group (IKEA) share their company's steps towards sustainably sourcing materials like cotton and wood and redesigning products to extend their use without compromising on quality or affordability.

(Narrated by Rosa Howard)