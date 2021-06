Master and Commander Movie (2003) - Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, James D'Arcy

Master and Commander Movie (2003) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: During the Napoleonic Wars, a brash British captain pushes his ship and crew to their limits in pursuit of a formidable French war vessel around South America.

Director: Peter Weir Writers: Patrick O'Brian, Peter Weir, John Collee Stars: Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany, James D'Arcy