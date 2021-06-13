Randolph Removing Holiday Names On School Calendar

There's controversy in a New Jersey school district.
This week, the Randolph Township Board of Education unanimously voted to remove the names of all holidays from the school calendar and call them "days off."
There's controversy in a New Jersey school district.
This week, the Randolph Township Board of Education unanimously voted to remove the names of all holidays from the school calendar and call them "days off."
The Randolph Board of Education on Monday decided to put holiday names, including Columbus Day, back on the school calendar after..
RANDOLPH, N.J. --- A small-town school board meeting Monday was home to the latest flashpoint in the big debate over America’s..