Seven-year-old UK schoolgirl who loves Def Leppard and Metallica is so talented at rock DRUMMING!

A seven-year-old schoolgirl who loves bands like Def Leppard and Metallica is so good at rock drumming her mum has branded her a "little Keith Moon".Anabell Tang first wielded drumsticks aged four and has come on leaps and bounds ever since - even representing Britain in drumming this year.

Remarkable footage shows the pint-sized percussion player reeling off a string of incredible solos by her favourite bands, which include Def Leppard, Metallica and Nirvana.

She has already attracted considerable attention on social media for her skills with the sticks - and managed to bag more than six sponsorships.

Despite her diminutive stature, Anabell is able to create an enormous sound and would like to follow in the footsteps of her idol, Neil Peart from Rush.

She said: "One day I'd like to be in a rock band and go on tour as a drummer.

"My favourite thing about drumming is making people smile and being creative.

"I also love the crashing and banging sounds that the drums make, that's why I love rock so much.

"My three favourite bands are Queen, Nirvana and Def Leppard and my favourite drummer is Neil Peart from Rush.

"I'd like to play like him one day." Anabell's greatest drumming accomplishment to date is winning a national competition called Drum-Off, which pits young musicians against one another.

Her winning entry, a four-minute solo composed herself, granted Anabell a place at the global event, where she competed against drummers from around the world.