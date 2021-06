Flag Day celebrations kick-off with a parachute demonstration

NO SUPERHAPPENING TODAY...FLAG DAY CELEBRATIONS KICKED OFFA DAY EARLY IN COLORADOSPRINGS...THANKS TO A LOCAL BUSINESSALL EYES WERE ON THE SKY THISMORNING NEAR FORREST HILL ROAD.AN AERIAL JUMP WAS PERFORMED BYTHE "ALL VETERANS GROUP"...A TEAM MADE UP OF ACTIVE ANDRETIRED MILITARY MEMBERS.THE DEMONSTRATION WAS PART OF OFAN EVENT PUT ON BY WINDOW WORLDOF SOUTHERN COLORADO, A LOCALBUSINESS THAT WANTED TO HELPFAMILIES IN THE SPRINGS SHOW OFFTHEIR AMERICAN SPIRIT.CORPORATE OFFICES CAUGHT WIND OFWHAT WE WERE DOING AND THIS JUSTBLOSSOMED BUTTED SOTIT IS NOT APPROPRIATE TO JUSTTHROUGH YOUR FLAG AWAY...THEAMERICAN LEGION HANDLES IT THEREARE CEREMONIES AND ALL TYPES OFTHINGS TO PROPERLY RETIRE THEFLPEOPLE COULD ALSO BRING TATTEREDAND WORN AMERICAN FLAGS -- ANDTRADE THEM FOR NEW ONES...AND LEARN HOW TO PROPERLYDISPOSE OF OLD GLORY.A BAG PIPE PERFORMANCE,