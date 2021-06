Sushant Singh Rajput: Has probe into his death reached any breakthrough? | Oneindia News

It has been a year since the Hindi film industry lost one of its most promising stars.

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartnemnt on this day last year.

His fans haven't forgotten him and believe he was pushed to death, and still demand justice.

However, a year on, mystery still shrouds the probe into Sushant Singh's death.

