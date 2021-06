Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on the eve of his death anniversary | Remembering SSR |Oneindia News

Tomorrow will be the completion of an entire year since India experienced the grim discovery of the untimely demise of the treasured actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the eve of his death anniversary, let's remember the actor with his family.

#SSR #DeathAnniversary #SSR1Year