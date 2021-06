Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary| SSR| Oneindia News

Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Rhea shared a picture with Sushant and wrote, 'There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore.

They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything'.

#Insaaf4SSR #SushantSinghRajput #RheaChakraborty