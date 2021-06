Rhea Insulted For SSR Post, Kangana Avoids Media Questions, Nick Priyanka's Romantic Pic|Top 10 News

Rhea Chakraborty brutally slammed for her post on Sushant Singh Rajput, Celebs remember Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romantic photo viral, Sara Ali Khan's unseen pic hits the intetnet.

These are among the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.