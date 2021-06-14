Praise for car mechanic turned artist from Caroline Flack's Mum

A furloughed mechanic whose fake snow and airbrush pictures became so popular during lockdown that he quit work to create them full-time has won praise for his portrait of late TV star Caroline Flack from her mother.With no artistic training, Scott Wilcock, 33, had briefly dabbled with making paintings on glass windows with snow spray, which is usually used to decorate Christmas trees, as a hobby.