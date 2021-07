Polestar 1 is the first car that can be bought with art

Artists and art collectors can now pay for a Polestar 1 with works of art.

Swedish car maker Polestar is known for breaking new ground in the auto industry.

The brand is now introducing an additional option to purchase Polestar's Halo hybrid vehicle before it ends production later this year.

Interested parties can exchange the 155,000 euro strictly limited vehicle, which is already traded as a collector's item, for art that is in their possession.