Boris Johnson: Nato seeks to avoid new Cold War with China

Boris Johnson insisted Nato did not want a “new Cold War” with China.

The Prime Minister travelled to Brussels on Monday for a summit of the Western alliance.Speaking as he arrived at the Nato ministerial summit in Brussels, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t think anybody around the table today wants to descend into a new Cold War with China.“I don’t think that’s where people are.“I think people see challenges, they see things that we have to manage together.“But they also see opportunities and I think that what we need to do is do it together.”