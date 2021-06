PM: China is a new 'strategic consideration' for NATO

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has branded China a "gigantic fact in our lives", which calls for a "new strategic consideration for NATO".

The PM added that whilst "nobody around the table today wants to descend into a new cold war with China", there are challenges that need working out.

Report by Czubalam.

