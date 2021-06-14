U.S. Assessing ‘Imminent Radiological Threat’ at China's Taishan Nuclear Plant
Washington is assessing a reported leak at China's Taishan Nuclear Power Plant after receiving a letter from a French company that warned of "imminent radiological threat".

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.