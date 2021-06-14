Wasabi the Pekingese Named Best in Show at Westminster Dog Show

The 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show took place on Sunday.

Wasabi is a three-year-old Pekingese whose breeder, David Fitzpatrick, owns another dog that was 2012's Best in Show.

[Wasabi] has that little extra something, that little sparkle that sets a dog apart, David Fitzpatrick, Dog Breeder, via CNN.

For the first time since 1877, this year the pandemic forced the event to move from NYC's Madison Square Garden to the Lyndhurst Estate, located in Tarrytown, NY.

Judge Patricia Craige Trotter expressed gratitude "to the Westminster Kennel Club members and their staff for persevering through troubled times.".

Trotter also singled out the trainers and breeders for continuing their work with dogs throughout the pandemic.

To the breeders and owners and handlers and trainers and conditioners, you're on top of your game.

All of you, Judge Patricia Craige Trotter, Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, via CNN.

Bourbon the whippet was named runner-up for this year's event