Nightclubs across UK might not survive delay to Freedom Day

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), which represents clubs and bars across the country, has said one in four businesses will not survive longer than a month without additional financial support.

Lynton Middendorp, the owner of North Shore nightclub in Liverpool, said the entertainment industry has been disproportionately affected, which could have grave consequences for many establishments around the UK.

Report by Czubalam.

