Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 15, 2021

School officials meeting to discuss mask policy

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:18s 0 shares 1 views
School officials meeting to discuss mask policy
School officials meeting to discuss mask policy
School officials will meet tomorrow to discuss their mask policy.

GET A NEW, FREE BOOK FROM THEIRCLOSEST LEE COUNTY LIBRARYBRANCH.HAPPENING TOMORROW---CHARLOTTECOUNTY SCHOOL OFFICIALS WILLDECIDE IF IT WILL REQUIREFACULTY, STAFF AND STUDENTS TOWEAR MASKS.THE SUPERINTENDENT THERE ISRECOMMENDING THAT MASKS BEVOLUNTARY FOR THOSE WHO WANT TOWEAR

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore