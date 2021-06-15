Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom' release date announced

The Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller "Bell Bottom" release date has finally been announced.
Akshay took to Instagram to share the news.
#AkshayKumar #BellBottom #LaraDutta #Bhupati #HumaQureshi #bellbottomreleasedate
The Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller "Bell Bottom" release date has finally been announced.
Akshay took to Instagram to share the news.
#AkshayKumar #BellBottom #LaraDutta #Bhupati #HumaQureshi #bellbottomreleasedate
Pooja Entertainment`s lavishly mounted, espionage thriller `Bellbottom` has generated huge buzz in recent days with trade insiders..
Akshay Kumar’s two major upcoming projects are been delayed for a long now. Well now there’s development in the story which..
This drama is directed by Aanand L Rai and was slated to release this year on November 5. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film..