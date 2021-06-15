Skip to main content
These colourful spiders 'wave' at camera as they perform mating dances

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
These colourful spiders look as if they're waving to the camera as they perform their mating dances.

The clips show two peacock spiders dancing for their lives as they attempt to attract a female.

They use a brightly coloured fan that is attached to their abdomens to woo females.

This footage was filmed by Micheal D in Central Coast, Australia.

