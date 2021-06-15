These colourful spiders 'wave' at camera as they perform mating dances

The clips show two peacock spiders dancing for their lives as they attempt to attract a female.

These colourful spiders look as if they're waving to the camera as they perform their mating dances.

They use a brightly coloured fan that is attached to their abdomens to woo females.

This footage was filmed by Micheal D in Central Coast, Australia.