India confirms first vaccine death due to a Coronavirus vaccine | Oneindia News

The Indian govt has confirmed the first death due to side effects caused by the Covid-19 vaccine.
A 68-year-old man has reportedly died due to anaphylaxis after he was administered a coronavirus vaccine.
