Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh reports first death due to Delta Plus variant | Oneindia News

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported its first Covid-19 death linked to the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Genome sequencing of samples taken from a deceased Covid patient in Ujjain revealed that she had contracted the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus.

