Covid-19: Govt study shows Delta variant first found in India is highly infectious| Oneindia News

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the striking junior doctors in the state to resume their duties within 24 hours but the protesting medicos remained defiant and nearly 3,000 of them resigned from their posts and announced they will challenge the ruling.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate steady at four per cent.

The coronavirus variant first found in India, the Delta strain, is highly infectious and fast-spreading and drove the savage second surge of COVID-19 in the country, a government study has found.

The multi-agency team tasked with bringing back Mehul Choksi from Dominica will return to Delhi at 11 pm without the fugitive jeweller.

#Covid19 #Delta #Wuhan