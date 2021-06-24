PM Modi to meet political leaders of J&K at his Delhi residence at 3 pm today | Oneindia News

Supreme Court said today that the State boards need to prepare an internal assessment scheme for Class 12 exams and declare the results on the basis of the assessment by July 31.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported its first Covid-19 death linked to the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Mamata Banerjee today joined a Calcutta High Court hearing on her petition challenging the election of the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir at his Delhi residence at 3 PM.

