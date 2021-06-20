Delhi records lowest Covid cases since February 16; Delta plus variant causes worry | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting scheduled on June 24 with political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir is about the delimitation exercise; Delta Plus variant, mutated version of the more aggressive B.1.617.2 strain causes concern; Delhi recorded 124 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the lowest daily Covid-19 count the city has seen after February 16; Tomorrow, on the 7th International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6:30 am.

