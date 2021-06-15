Met Commissioner should consider her position after Morgan findings – family

The family of a private investigator murdered in the 1980s has said Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick should “absolutely” be considering her position after an inquiry found extensive corruption in the force.Alastair Morgan has been campaigning for decades for justice for his brother Daniel, who was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.