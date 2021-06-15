Red panda predicts result of Germany France Euro 2020 football match

A red panda in a Thai zoo ‘predicted’ the result of the Germany-France match during the Euro 2020 competition.

The eight-year-old bear named Tiger chose between fruits inside two food trays with national flags attached during the recreational activity in Chiang Mai Zoo today.

The animal then crawled over to the tray with the German flag.

The match between Germany and France will take place on June 15 afternoon at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Zoo director Wutthichai Munmuan said: ‘This activity aims to make make the Euro 2020 fans more excited and to celebrate our reopening after two months of closure due to Covid-19.

‘We are also celebrating the 44th year anniversary since the foundation of the zoo on this June 16.

It’s one of the activities we have prepared.’ Tiger used to live at the Khao Kheow Zoo but was sent to Chiang Mai Zoo where he had been living for two years now.

Euro 2020, originally scheduled to start last year was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 24-team tournament will take place in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries.