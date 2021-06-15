Albino male lion is a hit at Thai zoo after predicting England victory over Croatia in Euro 2020

An albino male lion has become a hit at a Thai zoo after predicting England’s victory over Croatia in Euro 202.

The eight-year-old white lion named Boy pounced on the meat attached to national flags hung on a moving zipline in Khon Kaen zoo on June 13.

The lion chose England over Croatia during the country’s turn and the former incidentally won over the latter during the game that afternoon.

Tourists were also amazed that Boy ‘predicted’ that the Netherlands would win over Ukraine as the game ended the next day (June 14) with a score of 3-2.

Zoo official Narongwit Chodchoi: ‘The Euro 2020 prediction show by the lion is part of the zoo’s recreational activity, aiming to enrich animal’s behaviours.

‘The activity had no hidden purpose of encouraging people to gamble.

This was purely for entertainment purposes only.’ Other matches that were predicted by the lion include Hungary versus Portugal where the latter won, Spain versus Sweden where the former won, and France versus Germany where the former won.

Euro 2020, originally scheduled to start last year was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 24-team tournament will take place in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries.