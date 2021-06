Indian Army's homage to the Galwan martyrs on their first death anniversary | Watch | Oneindia News

Today marks one year since 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the Galwan Valley while defending the country against an unforeseen Chinese attack.

The Indian Army released a video as a homage to the gallant soldiers.

May their departed souls rest in peace.

