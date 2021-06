Sec. Mayorkas on U.S. Domestic Terror Strategy

‘The biggest terrorism-related threat is, in fact, domestic terrorists’ — Sec.

Alejandro Mayorkas opens up about the U.S.’ first-ever national strategy on combating domestic terror in a conversation with NowThis.

#DomesticTerror #AlejandroMayorkas #Politics #News #NowThis