Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes for 'Offensive' Holocaust Comparison

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offered the apology on Monday, several weeks after making the comments that led to an introduction of a censure resolution in the House.

There are words that I have said, remarks that I've made that I know are offensive, and for that I'd like to apologize, Rep.

I should own it.

I made a mistake, Rep.

After a visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in May, Greene compared mask mandates to forcing Jewish Europeans to wear the Star of David during World War II.

We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, Rep.

And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about, Rep.

The comments were widely condemned, including by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and voters in her own district.

Greene's apology is a stark turn from her signature defiance, which has characterized her first months as a House member.

Despite the controversies surrounding the freshman representative, her campaign announced in April that an astounding $3.2 million had been raised in her support