U.S. Rep. Greene apologizes for Holocaust comparison

Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly apologized on Monday for her remarks last month comparing COVID-19 mask requirements and vaccinations to the Nazi Holocaust that killed 6 million Jews.

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust, and there never should be.

And that's what I'm sorry for.” After a visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum earlier on Monday, Greene added she believed forced masks, vaccines and talks of vaccine passports are a type of discrimination.

Last month, she compared that to the experience of Jewish people under Nazi Germany.

Her apology comes amid calls from Democrats to punish Greene for her Holocaust remarks.

Top Republicans also denounced the comment.

The Republican Congresswoman from Georgia had come under fire earlier this year for remarks supporting violence against Democrats.

In response, she was stripped of two high-profile committees assignments.

Greene again distanced herself from those comments, saying, “These were words of the past and these things do not represent me." Before elected to Congress, Greene voiced support for unfounded conspiracy theories tied to QAnon, like claims that Democrats are Satan worshippers, pedophiles and cannibals.

Greene continues to be an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump.