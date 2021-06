Holocaust Survivor Responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Comparison of Masks to the Holocaust

This Holocaust survivor responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s offensive comparison of mask mandates to the Holocaust — and she didn’t hold back.

» Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/KnowThis For more politics, subscribe to NowThis News.

#MarjorieTaylorGreene #Holocaust #COVID19 #Politics #News #NowThis