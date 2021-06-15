Can your employer ask about your COVID-19 vaccine status?

Your vaccine status is your boss’s business, according to the United States Equal Opportunity Commission — and that’s true regardless of whether the vaccine is for COVID-19, the flu or something else.

WHEREVER YOU WORK, YOUR VACCINATION STATUS IS YOUR BOSS' BUSINESS. BUT DESPITE FEDERAL LAWS, INCLUDING AN ACT NICKNAMED "GINA" THAT KEEPS THE COVID-19 TEST RESULTS OF FAMILY MEMBERS' PRIVATE, THEIR CHOICE OF GETTING OR SKIPPING VACCINE IS HARDLY CONFIDENTIAL.

Donyetta Bailey, an employment discrimination attorney at Bailey Law Office, explains: "they can also require proof that you and your family members get the vaccine."

WRITTEN TO PREVENT DISCRIMINATION ON THE JOB AND IN HEALTH COVERAGE, THE GENETIC INFORMATION NONDISCRIMINATION ACT PROTECTS GENETIC INFORMATION AND HOW IT'S SHARED. GUIDANCE FROM THE EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION, CHARGED WITH ENFORCING DISCRIMINATION LAWS, SAYS "GINA" COVERS COVID-19 TESTING. AND EVEN THOUGH THE VIRUS IS KNOWN TO SPREAD THROUGH CLOSE CONTACTS, THE E-E-O-C IS AGAINST COMPANIES ASKING FOR TEST RESULTS FROM AN EMPLOYEE'S FAMILY.

BUT DONYETTA BAILEY, AN EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION LAWYER FOR 21 YEARS, SEES LESS PROTECTION FOR VACCINATION STATUS: "the only thing that 'gina' covers is an employers' ability to obtain and use genetic information for you as an employee or your family member... it's not considered a medical inquiry under the americans with disabilities act as well, so we are just left out there."

Exceptions to vaccine mandates involve people with disabilities, women pregnant or nursing, and those with sincere religious beliefs that keep them from getting shots. For everyone else, Bailey said things could change when the E-E-O-C guidance gets challenged in court.

