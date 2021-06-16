Even With California's Reopening, Many Business Customers Keeping Masks On

From small neighborhood bakeries to big-box grocery stores, large numbers of Bay Area customers Tuesday continued to wear face masks even though they were no longer required by state law.
Devin Fehely reports.
(6/15/21)
With Governor Gavin Newsom easing restrictions on masks and capacity limits, business owners are now navigating the reopening..
Even though June 15 is California's reopening date, workplace COVID rules are still being finalized by state regulators and Gov...